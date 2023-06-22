Pervez Elahi, Moonis Elahi use offshore company for money laundering: FIA

According to the FIA report, former chief minister Pervez Elahi has been facing money laundering charges as a person named Jibran was involved in alleged bribery and money laundering on behalf of Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

“Gibran was working as a front man for Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi,” the report claimed.

The Gibran created a company in 2004 that Parvez Elahi used for money laundering and also offshore companies were set up abroad in which money was transferred through the referrer.

The report claimed that investments made in local companies via offshore companies and 6600 shares were bought in 2005 of the offshore company for money laundering.

“The company transferred these shares to an offshore company in 2009,” reports added.