Pervez Khattak to form new group, won’t join IPP, reveals Vawda

Former federal minister Faisal Vawda has revealed that Pervez Khattak will establish a new group, and won’t join with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), whereas Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s house will soon be vacant.

Speaking in Samaa TV program “Redline with Talat”, he said that the PTI chairman would become a mere ticket distributor with no takers, drawing a comparison to the situation faced by the MQM.

Vawda stated that the PTI chairman engaged in a conversation with General Bajwa regarding India, expressing his concern over the breach of privacy in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The former minister went on to say that a finance minister found himself in a precarious situation due to his sycophantic behavior. While holding the treasury, he was known for his excessive flattery. Some individuals with such tendencies sought to gain control of the PTI, but the party chairman remains committed to his principles and would rather relinquish his position than hand it over to anyone.

“Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s credibility took a hit when he claimed to hold the flag of justice,” Vawda said and added that Qureshi is now struggling to find a suitable position or direction for himself, and unable to secure a favorable place to land.