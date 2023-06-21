Ahsan Ramzan wins Under-21 Asian Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s young cueist Ahsan Ramzan made nation proud once again, as he defeated Iran’s Milad Pourali Darehchi in the final of Under-21 Asian Snooker Championship in Tehran.

Ahsan won the first frame 48-46 after a close contest and won the second frame 70-5(41) easily. He won the third frame 61-6(52) and then fourth frame 62-29.

Ahsan lost fifth and sixth frame 30-71, 55-67 but won the seventh frame 101-27 to win the title.

Ahsan Ramzan had also won international amateur world title in 2022 and became youngest Pakistani to win the title.