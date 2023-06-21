Ahsan Ramzan wins Under-21 Asian Snooker Championship
Pakistan's youngster defeated Iran and Indian cueist on his way to winning title
Pakistan’s young cueist Ahsan Ramzan made nation proud once again, as he defeated Iran’s Milad Pourali Darehchi in the final of Under-21 Asian Snooker Championship in Tehran.
Ahsan won the first frame 48-46 after a close contest and won the second frame 70-5(41) easily. He won the third frame 61-6(52) and then fourth frame 62-29.
Ahsan lost fifth and sixth frame 30-71, 55-67 but won the seventh frame 101-27 to win the title.
Ahsan Ramzan had also won international amateur world title in 2022 and became youngest Pakistani to win the title.
Ahsan Ramzan
Asian Snooker Championship
