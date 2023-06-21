Umro Ayyar – Brings Urdu literature’s magical hero to life

Umro Ayyar, the beloved character from Dastan-e-Amir Hamza, is preparing to make his cinematic debut in a film adaptation titled “Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning.”

Lead actor Sanam Saeed, supported by an ensemble cast, is determined to breathe life into the enchanting tales of Umro Ayyar, captivating both Pakistani and global audiences.

In a conversation with Arab News, Saeed, who portrays a member of Ayyar’s group, describes the movie as a superhero film inspired by folklore. She emphasizes the incorporation of Ayyar’s backstory into modern times, effectively transporting the character into the present world. This approach aims to captivate the younger generation.

Saeed expresses her belief in the importance of sharing stories from Urdu literature with today’s youth. She states, “We have so many characters and stories to draw inspiration from. Unless we connect with our Urdu literature, it will die.” Saeed further adds that this film presents a new experience for her, involving extensive stunts and action scenes against a green screen. The movie heavily relies on visual effects (VFX), with international stunt directors and trainers assisting the cast.

Director Azfar Jafri emphasizes the deliberate choice to adopt a contemporary approach. He reveals that certain concepts found in Western books and films are actually derived from Umro Ayyar’s verses, leading to a misconception that these ideas are entirely original. Jafri states, “We have aimed to shed light on the true source of inspiration and made the decision to create a film centred on Umro Ayyar.”

Dastan-e-Amir Hamza, a collection of Urdu stories written by Ghalib Lakhnavi in 1855, showcases elements of magic, adventure, and intrigue. Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning will feature an ensemble cast including Sanam Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Simi Raheal, Sana Fakhar, Manzar Sehbai, Daniyal Raheel, Salmaan Shaukat, Osama Karamat, Uloomi Karim, Asad Chaudhary, Atif Rehan Siddique, Muhammad Imran, Bilal Jutt, Ruman Ali, and Shehroz Sanaullah.

Although the film’s release date is yet to be disclosed, the intriguing premise and the talented cast involved have generated high anticipation for this cinematic experience.