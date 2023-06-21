PM Shehbaz likely to meet IMF MD Kristalina in Paris

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Paris in a last-ditch effort to convince her for the deal.

With only nine days remaining in the loan programme period, Pakistan is facing a race against time to revive the IMF’s $6.5 billion extended loan programme.

The Prime Minister is taking charge, and determined to ensure the successful completion of the ninth economic review and secure the new tranche. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has also joined the efforts, adding his expertise to navigate this critical situation.

PM reaches France

Earlier, Sharif reached France for a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by French and Pakistani officials at the Paris Airport.

During his visit, he will participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris. More than fifty countries will participate in the summit.

The Summit will prove to be an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition, and climate change agenda.

The Prime Minister will address the Summit as the leading stakeholder of G-77 and head of one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

He will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs, and solutions related to debt.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.