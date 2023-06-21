HEC bars unis from festivals ‘incompatible with country’s identity, societal values’

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday prohibited the celebration of festivals in the higher educational institutions that are against “sociocultural values” and those that “erode the country’s Islamic identity”.

The directive was conveyed to vice-chancellors, rectors, and heads of institutes in a notice from HEC Executive Director, Dr Shaista Sohail.

The letter specifically highlighted concerns regarding the enthusiastic observance of the Hindu festival of Holi at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad.

The event drew widespread outrage on social media platforms.

“While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm,” the notice read.

“It is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our social values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity,” it said.

“Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEls may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse,” the statement added.

In light of these developments, higher educational institutions have been advised to refrain from participating in or endorsing such events in the future.