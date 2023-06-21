PM Shehbaz in Paris to attend New Global Financing Pact Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Paris on Wednesday for an official visit to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit, following an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Upon landing at the Paris airport, the prime minister and his delegation were warmly received by Pakistan’s ambassador in France, diplomatic officials, and senior French government authorities.

Accompanying the prime minister are federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, the premier will participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit, which is being hosted by France and attended by heads of state and delegates from over 50 countries.

Additionally, he will join other world leaders at a dinner reception hosted by President Macron for the participating dignitaries.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with various heads of state during his visit.

The purpose of the visit is to engage in international discussions on global financing and strengthen ties with participating nations.