Pakistan

SC to hear pleas against trial of civilians in military courts today

Nine-member larger bench, headed by CJP and also comprising Justice Isa, to take up pleas at 11:45am today
Sohail Rashid Jun 22, 2023
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions against the military court trials of individuals involved in targeting military installations during violent protests across the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in November.

A nine-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik will take up the pleas at 11:45am today.

As many as four petitions have been fixed for hearing against the trial of civilians in military courts, while the SC Registrar’s Office has not objected to any of them.

CJP Bandial has given his approval to the fixing of these pleas.

Prominent figures such as Hamid Khan, Aitzaz Ahsan, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and former CJP Justice (retd) Jawad S Khawaja, among others, have filed petitions in the apex court challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

Following the violent incidents of May 9, the government decided to transfer the cases of individuals involved in damaging military installations to military courts.

