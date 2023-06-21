SC fixes for hearing pleas against trial of protesters in military courts

The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of petitions against the trial of individuals involved in targeting military installations during violent protests across the country following the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in November tomorrow (Thursday).

A 9-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprises esteemed members including Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik will take up the pleas on Thursday at 11:45 am.

As many as four petitions have been fixed for hearing in military courts against the trial of civilians after objections were raised by the Registrar Office. CJP Umar Ata Bandial has given his approval, and these petitions have been scheduled for hearing.

Prominent figures such as Hamid Khan, Aitzaz Ahsan, PTI Chairman, and Justice (R) Jawad S Khawaja, among others, have filed petitions in the apex court challenging the trial of civilian cases in military courts. These petitions highlight their concerns and seek judicial review on this matter.

Following the incidents that occurred on May 9, the government made a decision to transfer the cases of individuals involved in damaging military installations to military courts. As a result, several people now face trial in these specialised courts, reflecting the government’s determination to address the gravity of the situation.