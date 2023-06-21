Mukesh Khanna sparks controversy with inflammatory statements against ‘Adipurush’

Actor Mukesh Khanna persists in his opposition to the upcoming release of “Adipurush” and has now made controversial statements, urging “the 100 crore Hindus of India” to wake up and join the protest against this particular portrayal of the Ramayana.

In an interview with a news agency, he went as far as saying that the entire team of “Adipurush” should be “burnt alive” at 50 degrees.

Expressing his discontent, Mukesh Khanna stated, “They should not be forgiven. Yesterday, I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees.”

In the same interview, Mukesh Khanna criticized lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who has been associated with the film, for his explanations. He expressed his disappointment, saying, “Is he above Valmiki that he’d ask the kids today to forget their past and assume what he’s showing as accurate?”

Furthermore, Mukesh Khanna expressed his displeasure with the depiction of characters in the film, stating, “They’ve made Hanuman and Rama wear leather. Rama, Krishna, Vishnu, none of them had a mustache. We’ve grown up watching them.”

In addition, he targeted Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series and co-producer of “Adipurush,” questioning his father’s legacy of producing and popularizing devotional songs. Mukesh Khanna raised concerns about Bhushan Kumar deviating from his father’s path and tarnishing his reputation.

Mukesh Khanna’s comments have fueled controversy and garnered attention, as he continues to call for a boycott of “Adipurush” and express his dissatisfaction with the film’s creative choices. It remains to be seen how his statements and protest will impact the reception and release of the film.