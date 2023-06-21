Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ gets new release date

Exciting news for fans of Sidharth Malhotra as his highly anticipated movie, “Yodha,” produced by Dharma Productions, receives a new release date of October 27.

Reliable sources close to the project have confirmed the update. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, “Yodha” promises to be an action-packed saga.

Presented by Prime Video and co-produced by Dharma Productions in association with Mentor Disciple Films, the film features an impressive cast that includes Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. With their collective talents, the movie aims to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Sidharth Malhotra, expressing his excitement about the project, previously stated, “As an artist, you aspire to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. ‘Yodha’ has truly revealed a new facet of my abilities, and I am immensely grateful for that. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is simply magical. I cannot wait to showcase what ‘Yodha’ has in store for them.”

Earlier this year, Raashii Khanna spoke about the significance of her role in “Yodha,” breaking the myth that only insiders get the opportunity to portray heroines in Dharma Productions’ films. She emphasized, “I initially believed that only certain individuals were chosen as Dharma heroines. I didn’t think it was easy for outsiders to secure such roles. However, being part of this film has shattered that notion. It opens doors for others. You don’t need to come from a specific background to be part of a Dharma film. Work hard on your skills to the point where your talent cannot be disregarded.”

With a renewed release date, “Yodha” promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling action sequences and a talented ensemble cast. Mark your calendars for October 27 as this film aims to challenge industry stereotypes and deliver an entertaining cinematic experience.