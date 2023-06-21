May 9 riots: Sanaullah says probe underway against serving, retired military officers

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of involvement in planning attacks on military installations. As a result, the case against him will proceed in military courts.

During an interview on SAMAA TV’s “Nadeem Malik Live” programme, the minister expressed his view that normal cases involving civilians should not be tried in military courts.

However, he added that those who trespassed and damaged military installations will be tried in military courts under the Army Act 1952.

He further said that investigations are also underway against the serving military officers involved in the May 9 tragedy. The investigation against the present service, retired persons has reached its logical end, he added.

Sanaullah said that attacks were carried out on defence installations as planned and all vandalism and looting in the army house happened in front of PTI activist Khadija Shah.

He opined that the cases involving women should also be referred to military courts.

He said that if former federal ministers Shehryar Afridi and Ali Muhammad Khan are involved in the GHQ attack, their trial should also be in military courts.