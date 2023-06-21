Vidya Balan’s thriller movie ‘Neeyat’ teaser drops

Excitement builds as the release of Vidya Balan’s much-anticipated thriller movie, “Neeyat,” approaches.

The makers unveiled a powerful and suspenseful teaser today, providing a glimpse into the captivating storyline. The 17-second snippet, showcasing Vidya in the role of a detective, concludes with an intense gaze and announces the trailer release date.

“Neeyat,” produced by Abundantia Entertainment in collaboration with Prime Video, delves into the investigation of mysterious murders at a billionaire’s enigmatic party, where every suspect guards hidden secrets. The film promises to deliver an enthralling plot filled with suspense and intrigue.

Abundantia Entertainment, in addition to the teaser, treated fans by sharing character posters of the star-studded cast on their Twitter handle. Alongside Vidya Balan, the film features Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Dipannita Sharma, and others.

The suspense-thriller’s screenplay is penned by Priya Venkataraman and Girvani Dhyani, with director Anu serving as co-writer. Notably, the dialogues for “Neeyat” have been crafted by the talented Kausar Munir.

On the professional front, Vidya Balan last appeared in the 2019 film “Mission Mangal,” alongside Akshay Kumar. Now, with “Neeyat,” she embraces the role of a detective, heightening anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike.

Mark your calendars as “Neeyat” trailer is set to release tomorrow, June 22, offering further glimpses into this thrilling cinematic experience. The film is slated to hit theaters on July 7, promising an immersive and gripping narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.