Javed Latif calls for holding former judges accountable

Federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Javed Latif on Wednesday emphasized the crucial role of justice institutions in fostering national development, stating that without their ability to deliver justice, progress is hindered.

He expressed sadness over the events that took place on May 9 and acknowledged that changing a mindset developed over four years is a gradual process. To cultivate a positive outlook among the youth, he stressed the importance of providing factual information and dispelling negativity from their minds.

Addressing the objection raised in the National Assembly, Mian Javed Latif highlighted the detrimental impact of both natural and man-made disasters on the country. While acknowledging the positive aspects of the budget, he expressed the need for sufficient resources in the upcoming year to ensure relief measures for the people.

He expressed gratitude that someone has taken a step towards addressing these issues, noting that a similar offer was made by the opposition five years ago but went unheard due to lack of receptiveness from the facilitators at that time.

Highlighting the significance of a robust justice system, he asserted that nations with a strong judiciary can never be dismantled. He cited the enduring strength of Pakistan, evident through the judgments delivered by judges over the years. However, he acknowledged that changing a mindset nurtured over four years is a gradual process that requires time.

Latif emphasized the importance of enlightening the youth about the individuals who were held accountable for their roles in the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the historic nuclear tests.

The PML-N expressed his concern that the repercussions of the events on May 9 continue to linger and ignite unrest. He underlined the importance of disseminating factual information to the people. While acknowledging the military leadership’s commitment to upholding law and order, he urged them to transparently communicate the facts to the nation, with the aim of eradicating negativity from the minds of the youth.

Emphasising the repeated bail grants to individuals like those living in Zaman Park, there is a pressing need to assess the state of the justice system and hold former judges accountable for their actions in previous years. In light of recent developments, the bill passed in the Senate concerning the Chairman raises questions about granting such privileges, prompting a call for the Chairman of the Senate to reconsider and withdraw these privileges given the prevailing circumstances.