Zaviyar Naumaan, Noor Zafar Khan to star in ‘Gunjal’

Prominent actors Zaviyar Naumaan and Noor Zafar Khan are set to captivate audiences in the upcoming drama serial “Gunjal.”

Produced by Aur TV, the show boasts an impressive cast that includes Zaviyar Naumaan’s father, the esteemed Pakistani television actor Naumaan Ijaz. Directed by Aqeel Saeed Tashi and written by Zahid Ishfaq Zaki, the drama promises to deliver a compelling narrative.

“Gunjal” revolves around the love story of a young couple whose families harbor stark differences. Zaviyar Naumaan portrays the role of an intense and passionate young man, while Noor Zafar Khan portrays the character of an innocent girl. The clash between their respective families adds complexity and depth to the storyline.

Fans of Zaviyar Naumaan are eagerly awaiting the drama’s release, expressing their excitement after being captivated by the engaging trailer. The anticipation is high as viewers eagerly anticipate the unfolding of the young couple’s love story and the challenges they will face.

“Gunjal” is scheduled to air every Sunday at 8:00 pm, starting from July 2nd. With a talented ensemble cast and an intriguing premise, the drama promises to provide an enthralling television experience for audiences.