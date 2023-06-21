Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem suffers knee injury

Pakistan’s Ace Javelin Throw athlete Arshad Nadeem suffered an injury and has been ruled out of the Asian Athletics Championships, which would be held in Thailand next month.

Arshad Nadeem’s mentor, the President of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Major General (R) Akram Sahi said in a press conference that Arshad Nadeem got injured as he was forced to participate in National Games.

AFP President said that they had asked his department to not force him to participate but they did not listen.

He also added that Arshad Nadeem could have won an international medal but Pakistan’s hopes were dashed for a medal in national games.

Maj Gen (R) Akram Sahi said that Arshad Nadeem is an asset for Pakistan and his injury is a huge blow for the nation’s hopes for a medal.

He also revealed that they had spent Rs 10 million on treatment of Arshad Nadeem’s injury in the other knee but now the other knee got injured.