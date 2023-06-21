Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ disappoints fans, leaving them confused

The highly anticipated superhero series “Marvel’s Secret Invasion” has arrived on Disney+, aiming to cater to a more mature audience.

View this post on Instagram

However, the show falls short of its adult-oriented aspirations, leaving viewers confused and disconnected. “Invasion” struggles to establish a coherent storyline within each scene, making it difficult to comprehend the overarching narrative. Despite the inclusion of beloved Marvel character Nick Fury (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), his presence alone cannot salvage a show burdened by its own self-importance.

View this post on Instagram

The initial two episodes, made available for review, bombard viewers with a flurry of characters, locations, and action sequences, lacking the necessary narrative threads to tie it all together. The story revolves around Fury, a former secret agent turned freelance do-gooder, and his alliance with the “good” shape-shifting Skrulls, including Talos (played by Ben Mendelsohn). They face off against the villainous Skrull leader, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who seeks to conquer the world and create a new Skrull paradise.

View this post on Instagram

While assuming familiarity with the plot of 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” the show fails to provide adequate explanations for Fury’s initial presence at a space station, the distinction between good and evil Skrulls, their secret invasion despite the presence of numerous Avengers, or why any character warrants emotional investment.

View this post on Instagram

“Invasion” lacks compelling stories and well-developed characters; instead, it offers a mere assortment of disconnected moods. Fight scenes dominate, leaving little room for meaningful dialogue or character development. Faces come and go without providing any substantial background information. While devoted Marvel fans with encyclopedic knowledge of previous movies and series may find some coherence, newcomers or casual fans are left feeling bewildered by the series’ pop quiz-like nature.

View this post on Instagram

This show exemplifies a recurring issue within modern-day Marvel productions: wasted potential. Even accomplished actors like Emilia Clarke, known for her powerhouse performance in “Game of Thrones,” seem uninspired, merely going through the motions with minimal emotional investment. The adaptation of a beloved and acclaimed thriller comic storyline has been stripped of its intrigue and nuance. Ultimately, “Invasion” squanders the viewer’s time, offering little in return for the six-hour commitment.

Despite the allure of star power, extraterrestrial elements, and the Marvel brand, viewers may find themselves leaving the experience with a fuzzy head and a sense of disappointment. The show fails to deliver on its promise of a mature and engaging Marvel series, instead leaving audiences confused and unsatisfied.