Inciting members to quit party: PTI serves show cause notice to Pervez Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated party-level action against former party president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter, Pervez Khattak, for allegedly encouraging party members to leave.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub has issued a show cause notice to Pervez Khattak.

The party official has been given seven days to respond to the show cause notice. It states that if his reply is deemed unsatisfactory or if he fails to respond, further action may be taken.

Earlier this month, Khattak announced quitting party offices. He was a member of PTI’s core committee and party’s KP president.

He said that he had already condemned May 9 incidents and continued, “I will decide my future after consulting the workers. The propaganda being done about me is unjust.”