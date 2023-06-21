A24 unveils first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’

A24 has delighted fans with the release of the first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s highly anticipated film, “Priscilla.”

Inspired by Priscilla Presley’s memoir “Elvis and Me” from 1985, the biographical movie delves into her remarkable life and enduring connection with the legendary King of Rock ’n Roll.

The talented Cailee Spaeny, known for her roles in “Mare of Easttown” and “Bad Times at the El Royale,” takes on the challenging role of Priscilla, while heartthrob Jacob Elordi, celebrated for his performances in “Euphoria” and “The Kissing Booth,” portrays the enigmatic Elvis Presley.

Cinema enthusiasts will recall that Olivia DeJonge and Austin Butler recently portrayed Priscilla and Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical music drama, “Elvis,” which garnered critical acclaim and accolades, including Golden Globe nominations and an Oscar nod. However, “Priscilla” offers a fresh perspective on the couple’s relationship, further enriching the cinematic exploration of their lives.

Sofia Coppola, in her third collaboration with A24 following “On the Rocks” in 2020 and “The Bling Ring” in 2013, directs and writes “Priscilla.” The film reunites her with a team of esteemed collaborators, including cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack, and production designer Tamara Deverell, ensuring a visually stunning and immersive experience for audiences.

Produced by Coppola, Youree Henry, Lorenzo Mieli of The Apartment, Fremantle Company, and American Zoetrope, “Priscilla” receives financial backing from The Apartment and Sony’s Stage 6 Films. A24 will handle the distribution of the film in North America, while Vision Distribution secures distribution rights in Italy, where it will become an exclusive offering for Sky viewers. Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures International Releasing will oversee distribution in the rest of the world, promising a global release that will captivate audiences worldwide.