ECP finalises polling scheme for next general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised polling scheme for the next general elections.

According to the Commission, 93,371 polling stations will be set up across the country. As per the ECP, Punjab will witness the establishment of 59,871 polling stations. Within Punjab, a total of 14,960 polling stations have been designated as highly sensitive, while 9,974 polling stations have been marked as sensitive.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have a total of 15,708 polling stations. Among these, 4,296 polling stations have been categorised as highly sensitive, while 6,549 polling stations have been designated as sensitive.

In Sindh, 19,348 polling stations will be established, among which 4,883 have been declared highly sensitive, while 2,083 polling in Balochistan have been categorised as highly sensitive out of more than 5,000 polling stations to be set up in the province.