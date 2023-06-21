Medvedev through to last eight at Halle Open

Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev is through to the quarter-finals of the Halle Open after defeating Serbian Laslo Djere on Wednesday.

Medvedev won 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, with the world number three overcoming losing a tight second set to win with ease at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

He will next face Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

The former world number one and 2021 US Open champion was runner-up on the Halle grass in 2022, losing to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the final.

Medvedev has struggled on grass in his career so far and has never reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

He missed last year’s tournament at the All England Club due to Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players competing.

Medvedev has won five ATP titles already this year, but was beaten by Sebastian Korda in the Australian Open third round and was dumped out in the French Open first round for the fifth time in seven appearances.

Later Wednesday, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Chilean Nicolas Jarry while home favourite Alexander Zverev will take on Denis Shapovalov.