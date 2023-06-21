Prince William celebrates 41st birthday with commitment to ending homelessness

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, is receiving warm birthday wishes from the Royal family as he turns 41. This marks his first birthday since being appointed to the title by his father, King Charles, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth last year.

In a Twitter post shared by the official Royal family account, a photo captures Prince William and King Charles smiling during coronation rehearsals. The image depicts Prince William, dressed in a suit, fastening the Imperial Mantle onto his father. The accompanying tweet extends birthday greetings to the Prince of Wales.

Coinciding with his birthday celebrations, Prince William recently announced his commitment to construct social housing on the Duchy of Cornwall’s extensive land. In an interview with the Sunday Times, he shared his plans for utilizing the 130,000-acre estate under his control to tackle the issue of homelessness. Expressing his determination to end homelessness in the UK, Prince William disclosed his intention to launch a significant project focused on this cause. However, specific details about the five-year endeavor will remain confidential until the end of the month.

Prince William’s dedication to addressing homelessness is rooted in his previous experience as the patron of Centrepoint, a charity supporting homeless youth. Recently, he inaugurated Reuben House, a block of 33 affordable studio properties in south London, set at rents based on residents’ income.

Last year, on his 40th birthday, Prince William vowed to continue raising awareness about the solvable issue of homelessness and introduced his children to charitable organizations assisting those without shelter. Diana, Princess of Wales, had taken Prince William to a homeless shelter when he was 11 to broaden his perspective and instill compassion.

In another heartwarming moment, the Prince of Wales was photographed alongside his three children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis, in a Father’s Day picture released by Kensington Palace over the weekend. The image captures the joyous family, with the younger sibling affectionately hugging Prince William’s shoulders from behind, while the older children beam up at their father.

As Prince William celebrates his birthday, his commitment to social housing and his mission to combat homelessness continue to inspire positive change and exemplify the charitable spirit of the