Jennifer Lawrence takes on controversial comedy in ‘No Hard Feelings’

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is ready to tickle funny bones with her latest venture in the raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings.”

In an interview with Sky News, Lawrence expressed her enthusiasm for the film, acknowledging that it might offend some viewers, but highlighting the importance of being able to engage with controversial humor.

In the film, rated R in the U.S. and 15 in the U.K., Lawrence portrays a Montauk Uber driver facing financial troubles. Her character accepts a Craigslist ad to date and seduce an awkward 19-year-old (played by Andrew Barth Feldman), whose overprotective parents are adamant about him remaining a virgin before leaving for college.

Feldman, also interviewed by Sky News, praised the movie’s ability to push boundaries while still addressing the wrongness of certain actions. He emphasized the importance of engaging in conversations about sensitive topics and learning from past comedic mistakes.

Lawrence, drawing inspiration from classic comedies, emphasized the difference between mean-spirited comedy and self-deprecating humor, noting that making others feel bad about themselves is not truly funny. She expressed confidence in the approach taken by “No Hard Feelings” and its ability to strike the right balance.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, known for his work on the raunchy coming-of-age film “Good Boys,” and co-written with John Phillips, “No Hard Feelings” promises to deliver laughs and keep pushing boundaries. Lawrence, best known for her roles in “The Silver Linings Playbook” and the “Hunger Games” franchise, is excited to explore comedic territory once again.

“No Hard Feelings” is set to release on June 21 in the U.K. and June 23 in the U.S., offering audiences a chance to enjoy a hilarious and boundary-pushing comedy experience.