Nadir Ali in hot waters for asking Sunita Marshall invasive faith questions

Celebrities and social media users have expressed their outrage and support for actor Sunita Marshall after she gracefully handled a host who asked intrusive questions about her faith during a podcast.

The host, YouTuber Nadir Ali, subtly probed Sunita about why she hasn’t converted to Islam yet, putting her in a potentially threatening position. Sunita, who is a Christian and married to actor Hassan Ahmed, firmly stated that she has no plans to convert and faces no pressure to do so.

Fellow celebrities, including Anoushey Ashraf and Nadia Afgan, criticized Nadir Ali for his insensitive questioning, which they believe could endanger Sunita’s life. Social media users also condemned the host for delving into irrelevant aspects of the actor’s faith.

When asked why she hasn’t converted to Islam despite her husband and in-laws being Muslims, Marshall responded that there is no pressure from her husband or his family. She acknowledged that she occasionally receives comments on Instagram but emphasized that changing one’s religion should only happen if it is genuinely accepted in the heart.

Ali continued to probe her, asking if her in-laws’ extended family had ever pressured her to convert. She maintained her composure and stated that no one had ever asked her to change her religion and that she had been treated well by her in-laws.

Sunita also discussed her inter-faith marriage, emphasizing that it was not a hasty decision. She explained that she and her husband had thoroughly discussed the challenges they might face before getting married. Regarding their children, Marshall stated that they had decided that the kids would follow Islam because she was living with her in-laws, who could provide better guidance as they were Muslims.

The actor expressed her contentment with the way things were going and explained why she didn’t follow the current trend of letting children decide their religion when they grow up. She highlighted the cultural aspect and the importance of maintaining a sense of direction for her children.

Celebrities such as Nadia Afgan and Anoushey Ashraf took to social media to support Marshall. Nadia commended her for gracefully handling the disrespectful questioning, while Ashraf emphasized the dangers of such questions in a sensitive society like Pakistan. Social media users praised Marshall for her composure and straightforward answers while criticizing the host for his inappropriate conduct.

The incident sparked a wave of outrage on social media, with many expressing their discomfort and sympathizing with Marshall’s position during the interview.