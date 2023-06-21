FIA tightens noose against human traffickers following Greece boat tragedy

In an effort to combat human trafficking, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing (AHS) have arrested 16 human traffickers from different parts of Punjab following the Greece boat tragedy.

FIA has launched three separate inquiries to investigate the incident.

Further, Azad Kashmir police have apprehended 11 human smugglers across various areas of the region while it registered cases against 26 suspects.

The main accused involved in human trafficking was apprehended by the police from Mirpur Charhoi tehsil, located in the city of Mirpur, last night.

The suspect known as Rahim alias Babu played a pivotal role in facilitating the transportation of people from Kashmir to different agents involved in human trafficking.

It was learnt that the suspect received Rs3.6 million to perform the illicit job.

Similarly, six suspects were apprehended from Gujrat region, eight were arrested in the Gujranwala region and two were held from Lahore.

Sources reveal that further arrests and raids are expected as the investigation moves forward.

The FIA has granted the Azad Kashmir police a two-day period to thoroughly investigate the accused individuals before they are handed over to the agency for further legal proceedings.