Pakistani rupee depresses US dollar
Downward trend follows a four-day period during which dollar’s value fell by Rs9
The value of the US dollar on Wednesday witnessed a significant decline in the open currency market, dropping by Rs2 and reaching a new low of Rs290.
This downward trend follows a four-day period during which the dollar’s value fell by a total of Rs9.
Despite the absence of a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the value of the local currency has managed to remain stable, which is regarded as a positive development by the forex dealers.
In the interbank exchange, the dollar closed at Rs286.98, indicating a slight recovery of 24 paisas.
It is noteworthy that the interbank exchange rate often differs from the rates observed in the open market due to various factors.
