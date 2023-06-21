WASA raises water tariff for domestic use in Lahore up to 250%

The domestic use of water for the people of Lahore has become more expensive as the Water And Sanitation Agency has increased the tariff up to 250%.

According to the WASA managing director, the caretaker Punjab government has approved the increase in rates.

For three to five marla houses, the tariff increased from Rs375 to Rs938 has been approved.

The tariff for five to seven marla houses has been increased from Rs463 to Rs1,160.

The monthly tariff for seven to 10 marla houses is Rs1,383 after a Rs830 increase; for 10 to 15 marla houses has been increased from Rs642 to Rs1,603.

The monthly tariff for the use of water for 15 to 20 marla houses has been increased to Rs2,183, while the new tariff for one to two kanal houses is Rs2,765.

The new tariff for two-kanal and bigger houses has been raised from Rs1,570 to Rs3,925.

The WASA MD says the new tariffs have been approved since 2004.

The tariff has been increased due to various financial matters, including payment of salaries and electricity bills, said Ghufran Ahmed.

He added that the implementation of the new water tariff will begin upon approval of the caretaker Punjab cabinet.