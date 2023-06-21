CJCSC says Pak-China cooperation in defense, training has progressed well

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza is on an official visit to China from June 18-22 as head of a delegation for the Pakistan-China Defence and Security Talks.

During his visit, the CJCSC met Chinese Chief of Joint Staff Department Gen Liu Zhenli.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing bilateral defense cooperation.

Gen Mirza reiterated that the Pakistan-China friendship is highly valued and deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of Pakistani people.

He also said that not only have the military relations of the two countries withstood the test of time, but the high-level cooperation in defense and training has also progressed well.

The CJCSC also held wide-ranging bilateral meetings with high ranking civil and military dignitaries, including Chinese State Councilor Mr Qin Gang, Foreign Minister Mr Chen Wenqing and other key military and government officials.

Both sides re-affirmed the commitment that being “iron brothers” and “all-weather friends”, Pakistan and China would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.