Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s new documentary series inspires climate action in Pakistan

Pakistani Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is set to release her latest documentary series titled “Champions of Climate Change: Voices for a Greener Pakistan.”

The four-part documentary film series aims to amplify the voices of courageous Pakistanis who are tackling one of the greatest crises of their time and inspire others to join the global movement for climate action.

The release of the documentary series aligns with Show Your Stripes Day on June 21st, a global initiative that seeks to raise awareness about the urgent need to address climate change and the significance of collective action.

Each film in the series focuses on a distinct aspect of climate change and environmental conservation, highlighting stories of resilience, innovation, and impact.

Viewers will be introduced to four sets of individuals who are making a significant difference in Pakistan: Usman Iqbal from Karachi, Sindh; Wajiha Siddiqui Mehdi from Jacobabad, Sindh; Hatim Baloch from Panjgur, Balochistan; and Yahya Musakhel from Zhob, Balochistan.

The documentary series is divided into four sets, each exploring a specific theme:

“Hamara Rishta Samandar Se” (Our Bond with the Sea)

“Hangami Halaat” (A State of Emergency)

“Aik Sath Mil Ke Ba Ikhtiyar” (Together We Have Power)

“Chotay Iqdam, Baray Asraat” (Small Things Make a Big Difference)

Through “Champions of Climate Change: Voices for a Greener Pakistan,” Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy aims to shed light on the remarkable efforts being made within the country to combat climate change.

By sharing these stories of resilience and inspiring actions, the documentary series hopes to encourage viewers to take an active role in protecting the environment and fostering a greener future for Pakistan.