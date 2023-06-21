SECP proposes amendments to anti-money laundering regulations

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to the anti-money laundering regulations.

The commission has proposed to widen the scope of laws against money laundering and financial support to terrorists.

One of the proposals includes reducing the limit for considering an account inactive from five years to three years.

All stakeholders are invited to submit their recommendations on the proposed amendments within the next 14 days.

A statement issued calls financing for the proliferation or delivery of weapons of mass destruction is a major global issue.

Reliance on third parties has been proposed for the Central Depository Company to make regulations more efficient.

Amendments have been proposed to anti-money laundering related filing of foreign branches and subsidiaries of regulated persons.

The SECP has also proposed measures to expand and make the existing Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regulatory framework more effective.