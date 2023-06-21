Nawaz Sharif seeks advice from party leaders on Pakistan return date

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has sought details regarding party candidates for elections.

A big meeting of the PML-N is likely to be held soon in London on the issue.

The former prime minister has also sought advice from party leaders regarding a date for his return home.

Mobilization of a million people to welcome Nawaz Sharif has been proposed. A majority of the PML-N leaders are in favor of Nawaz landing in Lahore.

Party workers from all over the country will be assigned the task of reaching Lahore for the reception.

Nawaz Sharif, meanwhile, continues consultations with party leaders.

On Tuesday, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced his resignation and stated he was no longer an official member of the PML-N.

Abbasi said this while talking to the media after meeting Nawaz Sharif in London. The meeting took place at Hassan Nawaz’s office, where they discussed the current political situation.