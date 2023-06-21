Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan nabbed in Islamabad

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested in Islamabad during the early hours of Wednesday in connection with the May 9 riots case.

The Islamabad Police and elite force personnel, conducted a joint operation to effectuate the arrest.

Multiple raids were carried out in Taxila and Pind Nosheri as part of the operation, but Ghulam Sarwar Khan was ultimately arrested at a friend’s residence in the capital.

Furthermore, former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mansoor Hayat Khan and former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ammar Siddique Khan, were also taken into custody.

All three PTI leaders had convened for a meeting at their friend’s house in Islamabad.