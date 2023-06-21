FIA gets 2-day physical remand of accused human traffickers

A local court in Gujranwala granted two-day physical remand of two accused of Greece boat accident on plea of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Accused Mohsin and Sharafat are remanded for two days while accused Shehzad Elahi has been handed over to FIA on physical remand for three days.

The senior civil judge remanded the accused to the FIA.

The court rejected the FIA request for 14 days remand.

The 20-30 meter long fishing boat packed with hundreds of migrants sank off Greece’s south-west coast in some of the deepest waters of the Mediterranean, on a journey which started from Libya and was supposed to end in Italy.

It was thought to be carrying up to 700 migrants from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan but only 104 people have been rescued. The coast guard retrieved three more bodies on Monday, six days after the disaster, and one on Tuesday, revising the death toll to 82.

Hundreds more are feared dead.

FIA collects DNA samples

Meanwhile, the FIA has obtained DNA samples of families of 98 youths allegedly missing or found dead following the Greece boat accident.

The FIA Gujrat Circle collected the samples from supposed relatives of 52 passengers, and the Gujranwala Circle obtained samples of 46 affected families.

The DNA samples have been obtained to identify those who have died in the accident.

The samples have been collected after people came forward with claims that their loved ones were also aboard the boat that capsized off the coast of Greece recently.

The samples will be matched with the bodies found and so far unclaimed in Greece.