President Alvi appoints Qazi Faez Isa as Chief Justice of Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday accorded his approval to the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The official notification stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 175 A read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Hon’ble Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the most Senior Judge of Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from 17th September, 2023”.

A tweet from the president of Pakistan’s official Twitter handle stated: “President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Qazi Faiz Isa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan”.

“The current Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will attain the age of retirement on September 16, 2023 under Article 179 of the Constitution,” the official statement said.

“The president appointed the Chief Justice under Article 175A-3 of the Constitution. The president will take the oath of office from Justice Qazi Faiz Isa on September 17, 2023.”

Article 179 of the Constitution states that a judge of the Supreme Court shall hold office until he attains the age of 65 unless he resigns or is removed from office.

In a formal ceremony, the President will administer the oath to Justice Qazi Faez Isa on September 17, 2023, marking the commencement of his tenure as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Isa will become the 29th top judge of the country.

As the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Isa will be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the country’s highest judicial institution.

Justice Isa’s brief profile

Born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta, Justice Isa possesses an impressive background.

His father, the late Qazi Mohammad Isa, played a significant role in the Pakistan movement, while his grandfather, Qazi Jalaluddin, served as the prime minister of Khanate of Kalat in pre-partition India.

In the 1980s, Justice Isa was associated with the Bar of England and Wales before becoming an advocate of the Supreme Court from Balochistan.

With over 27 years of experience, he has practiced law in various high courts, the Federal Shariat Court, and the Supreme Court.

Additionally, he has been an active member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association, and the Supreme Court Bar Association.

At different times, he has served as the chief justice of Balochistan. Justice Isa has also been sought after by high courts and the Supreme Court to provide his services as amicus curiae and has conducted international arbitrations.

On September 5, 2014, Justice Isa was sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.