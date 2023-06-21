With mercury rising, Met Dept issues GLOF alert for GB, KP

The Meteorological Department has issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert amid a gradual increase in the mercury level and an expected spell of rainfall next week.

According to the Met Department, temperatures are expected to increase further this week in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The mercury level is likely to be four to six degrees Celsius higher than normal. During the next week, rainfall is also likely to continue, which may result in an increase in the flow of water in rivers.

In GB and KP, there is a risk of flash flooding. The Meteorological Department has directed the agencies concerned to remain on alert.

It has also issued a GLOF alert for GB and KP, while the temperatures in the two regions are likely to rise further in the ongoing week.

