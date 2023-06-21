Holi festivals banned in all Pakistani universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has imposed a ban on the celebration of Holi festivals in all universities across Pakistan.

This decision follows the recent Holi celebration held by students at Quaid-i-Azam University on June 12, which gained significant attention after videos from the event went viral.

In an official notification, the HEC expressed its concern over the activities that took place during the Holi festival, describing them as a complete detachment from the sociocultural values of Pakistan and a threat to the country’s ‘Islamic identity’.

“While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard.”

HEC Notice

The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm,“ the notification read.

The commission advised the students to refrain from conducting such events.