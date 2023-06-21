Load shedding continues, as power shortfall reaches 6,000MW

Amid a severe heat wave engulfing the country, the electricity crisis continues unabated, as the power shortfall reached 6,000 megawatts on Wednesday.

The demand for electricity is 28,500 megawatts, while the production is 22,500MW.

Cities are reportedly experiencing load shedding for three to five hours.

The rural areas are witnessing outages of eight to 10 hours, while load shedding in urban areas is reported to be two to four hours, as per power division officials.

Also Read: 7,600MW power shortfall leads to hours-long load shedding

The officials further said the duration of load shedding is longer on feeders reporting theft of line losses recovery arrears.

The production of electricity from water is 6,900MW, 10,800MW from private power plants, 1,500MW electricity is being generated from thermal sources, while the production from wind, solar and nuclear plants is 2,300MW, the power division officials reported.