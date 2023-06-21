ECP issues bailable arrest warrants against Fawad in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a case pertaining to “contemptuous remarks” against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

A five-member commission headed by CEC Sikandar comprising other members heard a case against Mr Fawad.

During the proceedings, the CEC inquired about Fawad’s presence, questioning whether he had personally appeared before the commission.

The CEC also remarked Mr Chaudhry had not submitted his reply as of yet.

Responding to the commission’s query, Fawad’s assistant counsel contended that their client had not received any official order or notification pertaining to the case.

Subsequently, the commission decided to take action and issued bailable arrest warrants against Fawad Chaudhary.

The hearing was adjourned until July 6, allowing Fawad Chaudhary time to respond and appear before the commission.