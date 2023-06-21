Govt expands 4G service as 5G launch faces delay

In response to the delayed launch of 5G technology in the country, the government has taken a strategic decision to enhance the reach of the existing 4G service.

Syed Amin-ul-Haque, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, announced on Wednesday that the government’s immediate focus is to expand the coverage of the 4G service, with a target of achieving 60% coverage.

Read here: IT minister recounts ministry’s five year performance

Currently, the nationwide coverage of 4G service falls short of the desired 60% mark. Minister Amin-ul-Haque emphasized that the launch of 5G technology will proceed once the 4G coverage has surpassed the 60% milestone.

To facilitate this expansion, the government intends to reduce the spectrum cost, ensuring greater accessibility for the general public.

Following the incident on May 9, significant amendments have been made to the Personal Data Protection Bill. These amendments specifically prohibit security agencies from engaging in any form of activity on social media platforms, aiming to enhance national security and safeguard sensitive information, he stated.

The minister said the Data Protection Bill has also been tailored to create a business-friendly environment, fostering growth and innovation.

The launch of 5G technology remains on hold, efforts to strengthen the existing infrastructure and prioritize data protection are integral to providing a secure and efficient digital ecosystem.