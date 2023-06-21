Qureshi, Asad move IHC for pre-arrest bail, a day after fleeing court

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi have approached the Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail.

The petitions were filed in view of an apprehension of arrest in a case registered in the Tarnol police station.

It further said Qureshi was maliciously named in the case, adding the former minister was innocent and had not committed any crime.

Qureshi is ready to join the investigation into the case, the plea stated.

On the other hand, Asad Umar is ready to submit surety bonds as well as an affidavit before the court.

He prayed to the court to grant him pre-arrest bail.

Also Read: Asad Umar, Qureshi, Asad Qaiser slip out of courtroom

On Tuesday, in a dramatic turn of events, former ministers Qureshi, Umar and Asad Qaiser managed to escape from court premises after their bail applications, in connection with a May 9 vandalism case, were dismissed.

The District and Sessions Court had been hearing the case involving charges of arson and vandalism of military installations, and public and private properties.

Also Read: ECP decides to indict Imran, Fawad and Asad in contempt case

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra had evaluated the bail pleas before delivering a reserved verdict, ultimately denying their applications.

Following the rejection of their bail pleas, Qureshi and Asad Umar made a daring escape.