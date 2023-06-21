NAB again summons Shahzad Akbar in Al Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter again issued a summons to former Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar asking him to appear on June 23 in an alleged illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Mirza did not appear in response to the previous summons issued by NAB on May 22. Consequently, NAB has issued another summons to Mirza.

Furthermore, calling notices have also been issued to Zulfi Bukhari and Barrister Ziaudin.

The anti-graft watchdog believed that Shahzad Akbar concealed vital information from the federal cabinet while seeking approval for the previously signed deed.

The anti-graft agency has accused Shahzad Akbar of being involved in various activities alongside Imran Khan. NAB claims that on November 25th, 2019, an amount exceeding PKR 23.33 billion was transferred to Pakistan. Additionally, on November 26th, 2019, an amount exceeding PKR 3.99 billion was received. Moreover, on May 11th, 2018, an amount exceeding PKR 8.02 billion was deposited.

Instead of being deposited into the national treasury, these funds were settled against Bahria Town’s dues.

Shahzad Akbar has been directed to bring all relevant documents related to the Al-Qadir Trust case for further investigation.

What is the Al Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

It is pertinent to note that Riaz appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of Al Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.