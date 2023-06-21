15 of 102 people rescued in Greece boat tragedy belong to Pakistan, PM told

Before his departure for France, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended an important meeting on the Greece boat accident and took a detailed briefing on the issue.

The PM expressed indignation on not stopping the activities of human traffickers on time, and directed the investigation committee to submit its report soon.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to bring those responsible for the accident to justice as soon as possible.

“Why were the activities of human traffickers not stopped in time?” PM Sharif asked.

He further asked why the district administration did not take notice in the areas the victims belonged to.

He directed the investigation committee to complete its proceedings and submit a report soon.

The PM directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to fully supervise the investigation.

The PM also sought suggestions for necessary legislation to punish those responsible for human trafficking.

He issued these instructions during a high-level meeting on the Greece boat accident.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the boat overturning incident.

The meeting was told that the Greek Coast Guard had identified the boat on June 12. The boat carried an estimated 700 people.

The boat was owned by an Egyptian man, while the passengers belonged to Syria, Libya and Pakistan, according to the briefing.

The meeting was further told that a total of 102 people had been rescued, out of whom 15 belonged to Pakistan.

Moreover, 15 people have been arrested so far following the accident. Among those arrested is also the main suspect of the incident.

Organized networks in various countries are involved in human trafficking, the meeting was told. Prime Minister Sharif also directed the FIA to take effective preventive measures.

The Gujranwala commissioner was also directed to identify agents in the district and take action against them.