CAA issues fresh guidelines after flights face GPS signal problem

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new guidelines on complaints from airlines after Karachi and Lahore flight information region are facing problem in GPS signal.

According to CAA, aircraft GPS signal problem was reported between 100 nautical miles in Lahore flight region.

“All pilots should immediately report signal problems to Air Traffic Control,” the CAA issued fresh guidelines.

A few months ago, the problem of the GPS signal of the planes between the region was also reported.

Read More:

CAA shuts down airport operation for 5 months

CAA issues NOTAM for flight operation suspension during high winds