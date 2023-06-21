Why bringing the Titanic to the surface is no easy feat?

The tragic sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 captured the world’s attention and created an enduring fascination with the ship and its ill-fated voyage.

Over the years, many have pondered the possibility of raising the Titanic from its final resting place on the ocean floor. While the idea may seem intriguing, numerous scientific and logistical challenges make this a monumental undertaking.

The immense depth, structural deterioration, scattered debris, environmental impact, and preservation concerns all contribute to the complex nature of salvaging the Titanic wreck.

If not impossible, it is incredibly difficult to raise the Titanic wreck, it just isn’t a practical operation.

There are several logical reasons why.

Fragility of the wreck

Titanic is over 100 years old, it is very fragile and deteriorating fast, and is impossible to retrieve with the current technology we have today.

A century plus of exposure to salt water has reduced the wreck segments into fragile piles of metal. It has been subject to natural forces, including ocean currents and tides, which have contributed to its fragmentation.

Plus, the bacteria at the bottom of the ocean are “eating” the wreckage. It’s estimated that the Titanic could disappear entirely by 2030 – all because of the “hungry” bacteria.

The ship’s components have dispersed over a wide area, making it challenging to recover and reconstruct the vessel. The scattered debris field presents a logistical nightmare for any salvage operation, requiring meticulous planning and resources to retrieve the scattered pieces of the Titanic.

Environmental Impact

Raising the Titanic from the ocean floor would undoubtedly have a significant impact on the marine environment. The operation would involve the use of heavy machinery, potentially leading to disruption and destruction of the delicate ecosystems surrounding the wreck.

Using compressed air is not possible at that depth and trying to drag thousands of tonnes of fragile metal to the surface using any grabbing mechanism would also fail.

To lift the wreck to the surface by attaching chains or cables would most likely just fall in on itself and the chains or cables would just come off the wreck.

Hence, attempting to raise such a deteriorated structure without causing further damage is an enormous technical hurdle.

It’s a grave site

Do you go to your local grave yard and dig up the graves and take things from the caskets? So why would we want to raise the Titanic which are multiple people’s casket?

Over 1500 people perished in the disaster, and a lot of them went down with the ship. Human remains have yet to be discovered, but explorers haven’t looked hard for them either.

Many people believe it should be left undisturbed as a memorial to those who perished.

There is no issue with people diving into the wreck to explore it for scientific reasons and bring pictures back. But let’s leave everything down there that is down there out of respect for those that died that night.

Parties to that treaty must take all possible measures within their power to protect the wreck, to prevent exploration deemed unscientific or unethical, and ensure that the human remains there are treated with dignity.

Is it pitch black in the ocean?

Mapped image of the wreckage

It’s dark down there at the bottom of the sea—darker than you can probably even imagine!

There is not even at least one picture of the wreckage in full. It doesn’t exist. Just paintings. It’s literally pitch black down there, and we can only bring so much light.

When researchers visit the wreckage, they only look at it in small sections because we don’t have much light.

This is the painting of the wreckage of the stern. Yes, it is completely destroyed and raising it would only be possible by small pieces that would take decades.

As the stern sank, it was still full of air, so this caused it to spiral down rapidly to the ocean floor. Unlike the bow, the stern traveled OVER 30 MPH down to its now resting place.

This is the biggest piece of the Titanic we were ever able to lift. This piece is less than 1% of what the entire wreckage is. It weighed over 15 tons.

During this commercial expedition to raise part of the luxury liner, diesel fuel worked, but it took over 100 scientists to organize this, and yes, it failed.

This picture was taken shortly before the cables snapped, and it sank back into the ocean. So many man-hours were wasted trying to bring this piece to the surface.

But in the end, it was a failed mission.

This caused such a public outcry of people saying the wreckage should be left alone as it is a gravesite.

No further tests were made to attempt to raise the wreck since then.

Imagine the unimaginable

Just imagine trying to lift the wreckage. It’s 100% impossible today.

If that small piece breaks off due to sheer weight and so many hours and money wasted on it, just imagine how long it would take to lift the whole ship.

It’s just not possible.

The above image is one of the latest photos taken of the wreckage. Look at it. If someone lifts it 1 foot off the ground, it would completely fall apart. The wreckage is actually in pretty good shape, considering it’s been in the same spot underwater for over 108 years.

Costly, yet not worthy

The cost would have been stupendous, and frankly not worth it.

Who is going to pay the cost? It would cost close to $1 billion to raise the ship, and the very act of doing it would destroy what remains of the wreck, which is already in two major pieces – one of them is broken almost in two.

The question is would it be worth it to do so? With the condition of the wreck does someone really want to spend that amount of money it would take to raise the wreck?

The wreck of the RMS Titanic lies at a depth of about 12,500 feet, about 370 miles south-southeast off the coast of Newfoundland.

Just what would be the use of raising massive amounts of rusted steel and iron and rotten wood to the surface?

Preservation and historical significance

The Titanic wreck holds immense historical and cultural significance as a testament to one of the most significant maritime disasters in history.

The wreck comes under the coverage of the 2001 UNESCO Convention on the Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage.

However, the delicate balance between exploration and preservation must be maintained.

Preserving the site as a memorial and protecting its historical value may outweigh the desire to recover the physical remnants of the ship.

We have no choice but to study the wreckage for another 90 years, because by then, the wreckage will be nothing but a rust stain in the mud.