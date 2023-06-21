Instagram finally allows users to download, share public Reels outside app

In a recent announcement, Instagram has introduced a new feature that enables users to download and share Reels posted by others outside the app.

Adam Mosseri, the head of the company, revealed this development during his Instagram broadcast channel on Tuesday.

Initially, this feature will be available to users based in the United States, allowing them to download Reels directly to their camera roll. To access this option, users need to tap on the share icon and select the Download feature.

However, it’s important to note that only Reels from public accounts are eligible for download. Additionally, public account holders have the choice to disable the download option for their Reels if they prefer to restrict sharing.

While Mosseri didn’t explicitly mention whether the downloaded Reels will have a watermark, a picture shared by him suggests that the downloaded videos will display an Instagram logo alongside the account name.

TikTok follows a similar approach by adding a watermark to downloaded videos. Notably, Instagram has always allowed users to download their own Reels from drafts without any watermark.

In 2021, Instagram made a significant change by ceasing the promotion of content featuring a TikTok watermark or any other watermark on videos.

This decision indicates Instagram’s commitment to offering a seamless user experience and prioritizing original content on its platform.