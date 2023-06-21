Watch Live
Global » Middle East

As 6-day Eid holiday nears in UAE, airfares skyrocket to 300%

Airfare that was 1,190 dirham last month surges to 2,600 dirham for direct flight
Samaa Web Desk Jun 21, 2023
As the highly anticipated Eidul Azha holidays draw near, residents of the UAE who are making last-minute travel arrangements are encountering a major setback due to exorbitant increases in airfares.

Flight ticket prices have soared to unprecedented heights, placing a heavy financial burden on residents who had originally intended to travel to various international destinations, reported Khaleej Times.

Numerous individuals, who were hoping to visit their families during this festive season, find themselves grappling with outrageous ticket prices, with some even being forced to cancel their plans altogether.

Reportedly, the airfare that was 1,190 dirham just last month has now surged to 2,600 dirham for a direct flight to an African destination.

Similarly, the fare exceeded 3,500 dirham for another intending traveler.

Residents intending to fly from Dubai to popular holiday destinations and South Asian countries have been particularly impacted by the soaring ticket prices.

A spot check conducted by Khaleej Times revealed that airfares have risen dramatically, averaging between 70% to 300% compared to non-festive periods.

