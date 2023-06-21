Punjab CTD arrests four alleged terrorists in IBO

In response to the persistent threat of terrorism, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has carried out a significant operation across multiple cities.

The operation led to the arrest of four individuals suspected of being involved in terrorist activities.

The CTD officials have confirmed that the apprehensions took place in Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, and Sahiwal.

The arrested individuals are affiliated with a banned organization, against whom cases have already been registered.

The CTD’s swift action in apprehending these suspects has potentially averted any potential threats they might have posed to public safety.

During the operation, a substantial amount of incriminating evidence was confiscated from the arrested individuals. The seized items include explosives, hand grenades, mobile phones, a detonator, and a significant sum of cash.