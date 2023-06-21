Honduran prison riot: 41 women killed, including 26 burned to death

A horrific prison riot at a women’s correctional facility in Honduras has resulted in the deaths of at least 41 women, with 26 of them burned to death.

The country’s president, Xiomara Castro, has placed the blame on street gangs known as “Maras” that hold significant influence within the prison system.

The violent incident occurred on Tuesday at the Tamara prison.

Yuri Mora, spokesperson for Honduras’ national police investigation agency, confirmed that 26 victims were burned to death, while the remaining victims were shot or stabbed.

Currently, seven inmates are receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

According to reports, members of the notorious Barrio 18 gang stormed into a cell block, targeting other inmates whom they either shot or set on fire.

Video footage released by the government shows confiscated firearms and a collection of machetes and other bladed weapons discovered after the riot.

President Xiomara Castro expressed her belief that the riot was planned by the ‘mara street gangs’, accusing them of having the “knowledge and acquiescence of the security authorities”.

In a statement on her social media accounts, she vowed to take ‘drastic measures’ in response to the tragedy.

Honduras has long struggled with the influence of gangs within its prisons, where inmates often exert significant control and engage in the illegal trade of prohibited items.

The deadliest prison disaster in the country’s history occurred in 2012 at the Comayagua penitentiary when 361 inmates died in a fire, potentially caused by a match, cigarette, or some other open flame.

In 2017, a fire caused by girls protesting mistreatment claimed the lives of 41 at a shelter in Guatemala.