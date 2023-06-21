FIA gets judicial remand of Parvez Elahi in alleged money laundering case

The district court in Lahore announced the reserved verdict and rejected the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) plea for physical remand of arrested Parvez Elahi in alleged money laundering case Wednesday and granted only judicial remand.

The FIA team took former chief minister Parviaz Elahi, who is also President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to Katehri wherein they pleaded for physical remand of accused in alleged money laundering case.

Earlier, a special anti-corruption court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in an illegal recruitment case against former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The hearing was adjourned due to the absence of the presiding judge.

The FIA’s legal team has completed its arguments and said accused was involved in money laundering and the investigation has to be completed.

“Physical remand of Parvez Elahi is required to complete the investigation,” he added.

While Parvez Elahi’s lawyer Rana Intizar continued his arguments.

He pleaded the court that an inquiry has already been conducted in the case in which Parvez ELahi was arrested.

He argued that cases are being made to take political revenge against Parvez Elahi and the court should order Elahi to be discharged from the case.