FIA arrests Parvez Elahi in alleged money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Parvez Elahi in alleged money laundering case on Wednesday.

The FIA team took former chief minister Parviaz Elahi, who is also President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to Katehri wherein they will plead for physical remand of accused in alleged money laundering case.

Earlier, a special anti-corruption court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in an illegal recruitment case against former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The hearing was adjourned due to the absence of the presiding judge.

